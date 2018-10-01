Jazz's Dante Exum: Out Tuesday vs. Raptors
Exum is dealing with a sore right knee and has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason game against the Raptors, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Exum was limited to just 14 games last season, so despite this latest injury simply being listed as soreness, his absence is still somewhat concerning. Following Tuesday's contest, the Jazz don't play again until Sunday against the Trail Blazers, which should give Exum roughly a week off for additional rest and recovery. It's unclear at this point in time if Exum is in danger of missing additional contests, so consider him day-to-day for the time being.
