Jazz's Dante Exum: Out Wednesday

Exum (knee) remains out for Wednesday's preseason contest against Portland.

It appears as though the Jazz have been extra cautious with their guard in the preseason, as Exum, who has been dealing with a nagging knee injury, will enter the season not playing a single minute in exhibition action. With a full week before the season officially begins for the Jazz, Exum should have plenty of time to rest his injured knee. The guard should be considered day-to-day leading up to the Jazz' first contest against the Thunder on Oct. 23.