Jazz's Dante Exum: Partial participant in practice
Exum (ankle) was a partial participant in Wednesday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. An official update on his progress is expected to arrive Thursday.
A sprained left ankle has kept Exum out since Jan. 7, and he's been slowly making his way back. We'll learn more about a timeline for his return once the team discloses things Thursday.
