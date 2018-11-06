Jazz's Dante Exum: Posts efficient shooting performance vs. Raptors
Exum (shoulder) finished with seven points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt.), four assists and a rebound over 16 minutes in Monday's loss to Toronto.
Exum's status was uncertain heading into Monday's contest after suffering a shoulder injury during Saturday's matchup with Denver, but he evidently felt healthy enough to take the court in a 124-111 loss. He's averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds over his previous five games and will continue to serve as the backup point guard heading into Wednesday's tilt against Dallas.
