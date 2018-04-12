Jazz's Dante Exum: Posts six points in defeat

Exum (lower leg) totaled six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 20 minutes in a 102-93 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Exum had exited Tuesday's win over the Warriors with leg soreness and had been listed as questionable heading into Wednesday's game. The fact he was able to take the court is certainly a positive as the Jazz heads into the postseason, as the third-year guard has demonstrated the ability to provide some scoring punch as part of the backcourt rotation since making his season debut March 15.