Jazz's Dante Exum: Practices Sunday

Exum (ankle) practiced Sunday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

It appears likely that Exum is nearing a return, as he was a full participant in practice Sunday. Exum hasn't played since Jan. 5, a span of 25 games due to a lingering left ankle bruise, but will presumably be a game-time call for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder.

