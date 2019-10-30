Jazz's Dante Exum: Practices with G League team

Exum (knee) took part in a practice with the Jazz's G League affiliate on Wednesday, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Exum is yet to play this season while working back from surgery in March to address a torn patellar tendon, but this is a step in the right direction. While the Jazz haven't said much about his recovery, he could be ready to make his debut sometime in November.

