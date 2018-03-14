Jazz's Dante Exum: Practicing with G League team

Exum (shoulder) will practice with the Jazz's G League affiliate Wednesday, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz have the day off, but the rehabbing Exum will join the Salt Lake City Stars for the second time this week as he builds strength and stamina in advance of his return from a lengthy injury absence. While the team hasn't put forth an official target return date, the hope is that Exum will be able to make his season debut sometime in the next week, perhaps as early as Thursday against Phoenix or Saturday against Sacramento. Exum's role is expected to be limited, though the Jazz do have a need at backup point guard after losing Raul Neto (wrist) to injury over the weekend.