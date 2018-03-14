Jazz's Dante Exum: Practicing with G League team
Exum (shoulder) will practice with the Jazz's G League affiliate Wednesday, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
The Jazz have the day off, but the rehabbing Exum will join the Salt Lake City Stars for the second time this week as he builds strength and stamina in advance of his return from a lengthy injury absence. While the team hasn't put forth an official target return date, the hope is that Exum will be able to make his season debut sometime in the next week, perhaps as early as Thursday against Phoenix or Saturday against Sacramento. Exum's role is expected to be limited, though the Jazz do have a need at backup point guard after losing Raul Neto (wrist) to injury over the weekend.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...