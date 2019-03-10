Jazz's Dante Exum: Probable for Monday
Exum (ankle) is expected to return Monday against Oklahoma City.
Exum has made significant strides of late, as he managed to practice Sunday. He hasn't taken the court since Jan. 5, so the Jazz are likely to limit his minutes Monday, assuming he is cleared to play.
