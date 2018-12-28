Jazz's Dante Exum: Probable with shoulder soreness

Exum is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Knicks due to right shoulder soreness.

Exum scored a season-high 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting in 21 minutes during Thursday's game against the 76ers, but has emerged from the contest with shoulder soreness. His presence could be especially valuable Saturday, as starter Ricky Rubio is questionable with a sore back and a bruised knee. If Rubio ends up sidelined, Exum would presumably start at point guard.