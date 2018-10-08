Jazz's Dante Exum: Productive in return to lineup

Exum (knee) mustered nine points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in the Jazz's 123-112 preseason win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Exum's return from a two-game absence was a successful one, as he was considerably more productive than in his one other exhibition appearance back on Sept. 29. The 23-year-old projects to serve as Ricky Rubio's primary backup once again in the coming campaign after demonstrating drastic improvement in his shot last season over a small 14-game sample (career-high 48.3 percent success rate).