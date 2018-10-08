Jazz's Dante Exum: Productive in return to lineup
Exum (knee) mustered nine points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 16 minutes in the Jazz's 123-112 preseason win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Exum's return from a two-game absence was a successful one, as he was considerably more productive than in his one other exhibition appearance back on Sept. 29. The 23-year-old projects to serve as Ricky Rubio's primary backup once again in the coming campaign after demonstrating drastic improvement in his shot last season over a small 14-game sample (career-high 48.3 percent success rate).
More News
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.