Jazz's Dante Exum: Progresses to contact drills

Exum (shoulder) has progressed to contact drills, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz have not provided many updates on Exum's progress, though it appears things are going well. That said, he still hasn't been given an official timetable for a recovery, so it remains unclear when he'll be back. He has yet to return to practice, so, until that happens, we can likely assume he's not too close to seeing game action.