Jazz's Dante Exum: Progressing in recovery

Exum (ankle) was spotted at practice Tuesday putting in on-court work with the Jazz coaching staff, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

While Exum's activity represents a positive sign for his recovery from the sprained left ankle, the fact that he wasn't taking part in scrimmaging yet suggests he's probably not going to be ready to play until at least next week. Exum has already been sidelined for 11 games with the injury.