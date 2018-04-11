Jazz's Dante Exum: Questionable Wednesday
Exum (lower leg) is questionable for Wednesday's regular-season finale against Portland, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Exum left Tuesday's game due to leg soreness, which is apparently still causing him some discomfort the next day. More information on his status should arrive as tipoff nears, but if he's unable to take the floor, Raul Neto is a strong candidate to absorb Exum's workload.
