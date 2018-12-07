Jazz's Dante Exum: Rare opportunity in big win
Exum finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 22 minutes in the Jazz's 118-91 win over the Rockets on Thursday.
Exum logged his third-highest allotment of minutes of the season and parlayed them into a season-best scoring total. The 23-year-old has mostly enjoyed a steady role behind Ricky Rubio of late, but his poor shooting has often capped his overall production. That was far from the case Thursday, as Exum's 60.0 percent success rate from the field on 10 shot attempts helped him to an impressive final line.
