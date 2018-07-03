Jazz's Dante Exum: Reaches three-year extension with Utah
Exum agreed Tuesday to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
A torn ACL and shoulder surgery have limited Exum to just 80 total games over his last three seasons, but the Jazz clearly still like his upside and will be giving the 22-year-old a surprising three-year, $33 million deal. That certainly seems like a hefty contract when looking at previous production, though it could also suggest the Jazz are planning to get Exum involved more moving forward and may view him as the eventual successor to Ricky Rubio. However, Rubio appears to be entrenched as the starting point guard for at least one more year, which means Exum is slated for backup duties for now. Barring any surprises, Exum doesn't seem likely to surpass minutes in the low-20s, which should limit his fantasy impact to only the deepest of leagues at best.
