Jazz's Dante Exum: Recalled from G-League stint
Exum (shoulder) was recalled from his G-League rehab stint Tuesday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Exum continues to inch closer to a return and was simply assigned to the G-League in order to get in some practice reps while he ramps up his activity for a potential return. It was reported Monday that the Jazz are hoping to have Exum return at some point this week, with his first opportunity coming on Tuesday against the Pistons. That said, games on Thursday and Saturday seem more realistic at this point, but stay tuned for additional updates.
