Jazz's Dante Exum: Recalled from G League
Exum (knee) was recalled from the G League on Saturday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Exum has been practicing in the G League while recovering from right knee surgery. There seems to be optimism that he'll be able to play relatively soon.
