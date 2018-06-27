Jazz's Dante Exum: Receives qualifying offer

Exum (hamstring) received a qualifying offer from the Jazz, making him a restricted free agent, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After playing in all 82 games as a rookie, Exum has seen action in just 80 total contests over his last three seasons, with a torn ACL and shoulder surgery being the main culprits for his lengthy absences. However, it appears the Jazz may not be ready to give up on the 22-year-old guard, as this recent qualifying offer means the team can match any offer Exum receives on the open free agent market starting July 1. Still, even if Exum is retained by the Jazz, he'd be stuck battling for minutes with Raul Neto as a reserve behind Ricky Rubio and wouldn't have value in the bulk of fantasy leagues.