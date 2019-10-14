Jazz's Dante Exum: Remains out Monday

Exum (knee) is listed as out for Monday's preseason game against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Exum has been sidelined for the first three preseason games, and it would be a surprise at this point if the point guard was made active before the start of the regular season. He next and final opportunity to play this preseason will come Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.

