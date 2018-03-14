Jazz's Dante Exum: Returns from G-League

Exum (shoulder) has been recalled from the G-League.

For the second straight day, Exum practiced with the Jazz's G-League affiliate as he continues to ramp up his activity following AC joint surgery in his left shoulder back in October. The practice was closed, however, so it's unclear what his level of participation was. That said, it's still a promising development and the Jazz hold out hope that Exum will be cleared in time for Thursday's matchup with the Suns or Saturday's game against the Kings. With Raul Neto (wrist) going down with an injury, Exum would be a nice boost to the backcourt depth.