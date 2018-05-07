Jazz's Dante Exum: Ruled out for Game 5
Exum (hamstring) has been ruled out for Game 5 against the Rockets on Tuesday.
Exum strained his left hamstring during Game 4 against the Rockets on Friday and it appears it will cost him at least one contest. The Jazz are currently nearing elimination, down 3-1 in their series against the Rockets, which could mean Exum doesn't see the floor again this season. With Ricky Rubio (hamstring) also still out, the Jazz are going to be short on bodies in the backcourt, which should mean more minutes for the likes of Royce O'Neal, Alec Burks and Raul Neto.
