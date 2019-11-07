Play

Jazz's Dante Exum: Ruled out Thursday

Exum (knee) will not play Thursday against the Bucks.

Exum is still yet to make his debut this season as he works back from surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his knee. However, he was a full participant in practice earlier in the week, so a return to game action could be coming within the next several contests. The Jazz will also be without Emmanuel Mudiay (hamstring) on Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories