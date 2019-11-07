Jazz's Dante Exum: Ruled out Thursday
Exum (knee) will not play Thursday against the Bucks.
Exum is still yet to make his debut this season as he works back from surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon in his knee. However, he was a full participant in practice earlier in the week, so a return to game action could be coming within the next several contests. The Jazz will also be without Emmanuel Mudiay (hamstring) on Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.