Jazz's Dante Exum: Scoreless in 15 minutes

Exum finished with zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, and one rebound in 15 minutes during Monday's 98-89 loss to the Thunder.

Exum returned to the lineup following a 25-game absence with an ankle injury. He was expected to play between 16-to-20 minutes but struggled with his shot and committed a pair of turnovers. Wednesday's matchup versus a weak Suns defense represents a decent chance for Exum to shake off some rust and pile up some serviceable counting stats. With that being said, given that he'll likely have his minutes capped once again there's little reason to trust him at this point.