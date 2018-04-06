Jazz's Dante Exum: Scores 10 and collects five assists in relief of Rubio

Exum posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two blocked shots in 24 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Clippers.

Ricky Rubio (hamstring) had to exit Thursday's game and Exum was efficient in relief with an efficient stat line in 24 minutes of action. While Rubio's status is currently unknown, the Jazz will probably elect to be conservative with Rubio as there is no need to rush him on the court with the playoffs approaching. If Rubio's injury lingers, Exum could be in line for additional minutes and emerge as a solid DFS value play.