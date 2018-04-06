Jazz's Dante Exum: Scores 10 and collects five assists in relief of Rubio
Exum posted 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two blocked shots in 24 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Clippers.
Ricky Rubio (hamstring) had to exit Thursday's game and Exum was efficient in relief with an efficient stat line in 24 minutes of action. While Rubio's status is currently unknown, the Jazz will probably elect to be conservative with Rubio as there is no need to rush him on the court with the playoffs approaching. If Rubio's injury lingers, Exum could be in line for additional minutes and emerge as a solid DFS value play.
More News
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...