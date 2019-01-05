Jazz's Dante Exum: Scores 11 in win
Exum scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and added seven assists and three rebounds in 19 minutes Friday against Cleveland.
Over his past five games, Exum is averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 assists, compared with his season averages of 7.4 points and 2.6 assists. It's too early to tell if this boost in number will be sustainable, but the fourth-year guard has seen an accompanying boost in minutes indicating that he may be playing his way into a larger rotational role.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...