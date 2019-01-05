Jazz's Dante Exum: Scores 11 in win

Exum scored 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and added seven assists and three rebounds in 19 minutes Friday against Cleveland.

Over his past five games, Exum is averaging 13.4 points and 5.8 assists, compared with his season averages of 7.4 points and 2.6 assists. It's too early to tell if this boost in number will be sustainable, but the fourth-year guard has seen an accompanying boost in minutes indicating that he may be playing his way into a larger rotational role.