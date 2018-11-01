Jazz's Dante Exum: Scores 14 points in Wednesday's loss
Exum supplied 14 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 loss to the Timberwolves.
Exum was on the court during crunch time with Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) unable to finish the contest. If Mitchell ends up missing Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies, expect Exum to be among those called upon to pick up the slack on both ends.
