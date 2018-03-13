Jazz's Dante Exum: Sent to G-league for rehab
Exum (shoulder) was assigned to the G-League's Salt Lake City Stars for rehab, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The Stars don't play until Saturday, so this move might just be for Exum to practice with the squad. More information should emerge as he goes through some run there, but he could simply be recalled later in the week to see NBA action.
