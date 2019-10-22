Play

Jazz's Dante Exum: Sidelined for season opener

Exum (knee) won't play Wednesday against Oklahoma City, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Exum has been battling a knee injury throughout training camp, and the issue will carry over to the regular season, forcing him to miss at least one contest. He should have a chance to take the court Friday against the Lakers.

More News
Our Latest Stories