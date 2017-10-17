Jazz's Dante Exum: Slated to undergo shoulder surgery
Exum will undergo surgery to stabilize the AC Joint in his separated left shoulder, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
The operation is schedule for Oct. 24, so we'll likely see his timetable for a return updated shortly after. That being said, the fact that he's undergoing surgery is only further evidence that he'll likely miss the entire season, which would mark the second time in his young career that he'll sit out an entire campaign. Raul Neto and Donovan Mitchell should pick up the majority of Exum's minutes.
