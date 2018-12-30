Jazz's Dante Exum: Starting Saturday
Exum (shoulder) will start Saturday against the Knicks, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
With Ricky Rubio (back) out, Exum will make his first start of the year. The fourth-year point guard is coming off an impressive two-game stretch where he's racked up 35 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 38 minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Absent from injury report•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Probable with shoulder soreness•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Highly efficient off bench•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Hands out season-high eight dimes•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Rare opportunity in big win•
-
Jazz's Dante Exum: Posts efficient shooting performance vs. Raptors•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...