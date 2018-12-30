Jazz's Dante Exum: Starting Saturday

Exum (shoulder) will start Saturday against the Knicks, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

With Ricky Rubio (back) out, Exum will make his first start of the year. The fourth-year point guard is coming off an impressive two-game stretch where he's racked up 35 points, six rebounds, six assists and a steal in 38 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories