Jazz's Dante Exum: Suffers separated shoulder, ligament damage

Exum suffered a separated shoulder with ligament damage during Friday's preseason game against the Suns, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

There is not yet an official timetable for his return, but he's set to miss a "significant" amount of time. More information about his recovery process should emerge within the coming days, however. As a result of his seemingly extended absence, Raul Neto and Donovan Mitchell will probably be the main candidates to absorb Exum's minutes.