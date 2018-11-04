Jazz's Dante Exum: Suffers shoulder injury
Exum was pulled from Saturday's game against Denver due to an injured right shoulder but will return, Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Exum scored two points in seven minutes before sustaining the injury. The 23-year-old guard has been a bench player for the Jazz, averaging 9.1 points over 19 minutes per game but is shooting just 39.3 percent from the field.
