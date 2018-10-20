Jazz's Dante Exum: Supplies scoring punch off bench
Exum went for 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two rebounds across 18 minutes in the Jazz's 124-123 loss to the Warriors on Friday.
Exum has quietly put together a pair of 13-point efforts off the Jazz bench to open the season, an encouraging sight for both the team and fantasy owners who may be holding the 23-year-old in deep formats and dynasty leagues. There's still hope for the 2014 fifth overall pick to forge a solid NBA career given his young age, but he'll need to avoid the injury bug for the first time since his rookie campaign in order to deliver on his promise. The productive start is certainly a step in the right direction, although it remains to be seen in what range Exum's minutes will settle behind Ricky Rubio as the season unfolds.
