Jazz's Dante Exum: Takes part in non-contact work
Exum (shoulder) went through non-contact portions of Thursday's practice, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Exum was cleared for non-contact basketball activities back in mid-January, so this update isn't necessarily anything new. That said, it sounds like he continues to progress well in his recovery from the shoulder surgery he had performed back in October. The Jazz have yet to provide any sort of update on his timetable and until Exum is cleared for full-contact practices, a return to game action shouldn't be considered forthcoming.
