Jazz's Dante Exum: To come off bench Tuesday

Exum will return to the bench Tuesday against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

With Ricky Rubio (back) returning to the starting five after a one-game absence, Exum will resume his usual role off the bench. He's coming off an impressive three-game stretch in which he's averaged 16.0 points, 6.3 assists and 2.0 rebounds.

