Jazz's Dante Exum: To make season debut Thursday
Exum (shoulder) will be available to make his season debut Thursday against the Suns.
Exum practiced with the Jazz's G-League affiliate over the past two days -- the final steps in his rehabilitation from a shoulder injury that's cost him the first 68 games of the season. With reserve point guard Raul Neto (wrist) out for at least two weeks, Exum will presumably step into a backup role behind starter Ricky Rubio. Coach Quin Snyder may opt to ease Exum back into the rotation, but once that period is over, Exum may see a role similar to his first two seasons. Last year, Exum played 18.6 minutes per game, averaging 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
