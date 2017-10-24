Jazz's Dante Exum: Undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Exum underwent successful surgery Tuesday to stabilize the AC joint in his separated left shoulder.

Following Tuesday's surgery, the Jazz opted not to provide any sort of timetable for his return, instead listing him as out indefinitely. It's widely believed that Exum will ultimately miss the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign, though the Jazz aren't quite ready to confirm that and will leave open the opportunity for a return later this season. With Exum sidelined over the first three games of the season, rookie Donovan Mitchell appears to have benefited the most, working both as a reserve point guard and shooting guard.