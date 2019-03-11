Jazz's Dante Exum: Will be on minutes restriction

Exum will play between 16-to-20 minutes Monday against the Thunder, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Exum hasn't seen game action since Jan. 5, so it's unsurprising that Utah will monitor his minutes closely until he gets up to speed. Grayson Allen figures to see playing time at point guard with both Ricky Rubio (hip) and Raul Neto (hamstring) out of the mix.