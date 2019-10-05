Play

Jazz's Dante Exum: Won't play Saturday

Exum will be held out of Saturday's exhibition game against Adelaide in order to rehab his right knee.

As expected, Exum won't play Saturday. He'll likely be limited throughout camp, given he's continuing to rehab form the torn patella he suffered last year. Expect the Jazz to be cautious with Exum going forward as the 23-year-old has an extensive injury history.

