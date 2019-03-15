Jazz's Dante Exum: Won't return Thursday
Exum suffered a right knee injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against Minnesota.
Exum was playing in just his third contest back since returning from a 25-game absence, although this time it's his knee that bothering him. More information on the specifics of the injury should emerge after further evaluation.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.