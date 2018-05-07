Jazz's Dante Exum: Won't return with hamstring soreness

Exum left Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets with left hamstring soreness and will not return.

Exum hobbled off the court and immediately into the locker room after suffering the injury on a drive to the basket. It's unclear how severe the injury is, but with Sunday's contest potentially getting out of hand, the Jazz will exercise caution with the backup point guard. Raul Neto should be in line for extended minutes in the backcourt in Exum's absence, especially if garbage time minutes become available.