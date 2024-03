Bazley and the Jazz agreed to a three-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Jazz on Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

It was just a matter of time before Bazley got another opportunity in the NBA after lighting up the G League with Delaware. While with the Blue Coats, Bazley averaged 20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.