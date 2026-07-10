Jazz's Darryn Peterson: Eight turnovers in loss

Peterson finished with 24 points (6-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 92-88 Summer League loss to Washington.

Peterson was productive during the Salt Lake City Summer League. Although he kept it going on the scoring end Thursday, he was inefficient shooting the ball. Turnovers were also an issue once again, as the 2026 No. 2 overall pick committed eight on the night. It's unclear how much action Peterson will see throughout his time in Las Vegas, though it's reasonable to believe he will clean up some of those issues, especially once he adjusts to the speed of the professional level.