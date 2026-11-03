Peterson amassed 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, three blocks and three steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 119-97 loss to the Spurs.

Peterson struggled with his overall efficiency but delivered an impressive defensive performance, combining for six steals and blocks while leading Utah with six assists. The rookie also logged a team-high 33 minutes and committed just one turnover despite handling substantial playmaking responsibilities. His ability to contribute across the board gives him considerable fantasy upside even when his shot isn't falling.