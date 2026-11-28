Peterson supplied 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to the Nuggets.

After scoring just 19 combined points in the prior two games, Peterson got back on track Friday. The second overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has delivered at least 20 points in seven of his last 12 contests, averaging 18.5 points, 4.8 boards, 4.2 assists, 2.0 threes, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in 30.5 minutes. His shooting could still use some work, but Peterson's overall skill set offers the teenage guard a sky-high ceiling as he matures.