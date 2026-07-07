Jazz's Darryn Peterson: Impresses in SL win

Peterson posted 25 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 assists, two rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Monday's 109-100 Salt Lake City Summer League win over the Grizzlies.

Peterson stuffed the stat sheet in this one, dropping a game-high 25 points after scoring 28 in his first appearance in Salt Lake City. The second overall pick in this year's draft also showcased his playmaking ability, pacing all players with 12 assists after dishing out just two dimes in his previous outing. Additionally, the rookie guard has now generated two combined steals-plus-blocks in back-to-back games.