Jazz's Darryn Peterson: Inefficient in SL loss

Peterson ended with 15 points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 94-82 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

After resting Monday, Peterson returned to action Wednesday but struggled to find his shot, finishing with his lowest scoring output of the summer. In his previous four appearances between the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas portions of the Summer League, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft had scored at least 20 points in each contest. Peterson figures to play a significant role from the outset of the 2026-27 regular season.