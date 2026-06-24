Jazz's Darryn Peterson: Lands with Utah at No. 2

Peterson was selected by the Jazz with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Peterson entered the collegiate ranks as one of the most highly-touted recruits in the country and showed flashes of greatness during his lone season at Kansas. Recurring cramping issues occasionally impacted his availability, but the guard was a dynamic scorer when on the floor, averaging 20.2 points on 43.8 percent shooting from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest across 24 appearances. The 19-year-old primarily operated off the ball in college and therefore still has room to grow as a playmaker and ball handler, but Peterson's pure scoring ability makes it easy to understand why he was selected at No. 2 overall and is viewed as a potential superstar. With the Jazz, Peterson will slot into the backcourt alongside emerging standout Keyonte George (hamstring) as Utah attempts to turn the corner on its rebuild.