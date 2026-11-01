Peterson amassed 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-90 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 16 points led the Jazz on the afternoon, as only two of his teammates even scored in double digits. Peterson is quickly getting the hang of this NBA thing after being the second overall pick in the 2026 Draft, scoring at least 14 points in four of the last five games while averaging 14.2 points, 4.4 boards, 2.8 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.2 steals, but his 35.2 percent shooting during that stretch indicates he still has plenty to work on.